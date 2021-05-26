BAMF Cigars: Veteran Vices

newsbreak-logo
Politics

By Forrest Cooper
Recoil
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis issue of Veteran Vices, we’re happy to expand our reach to veterans of allied militaries around the world. Ismael Olivan, owner of BAMF Cigars, is a veteran of the Spanish Army. What started out as a standard compulsory-service stint turned into a career that spanned 11 years and included time as a driver/aide for two-star generals, martial arts instructor, and driving instructor before going to work as a contractor in an anti-terrorist unit. It was this experience that led him to cocreate Bad Ass Mother F*ckin’ cigars, a brand built by and for armed professionals the world over.

