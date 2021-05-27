Buddy Poppy to be distributed Friday

Individuals with Down syndrome, their friends and family, and many other supporters will march in full force on Saturday, October 23, 2021 during the 20th annual Buddy Walk®, which takes place at the new Coki’s Campus, LLC (11011 SR72 East, Sarasota) - the new home for Manasota BUDS' office and activities building. The fundraising event is organized by Manasota BUDS (Bringing Up Down Syndrome), an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The Buddy Walk is a short advocacy walk in which anyone can participate without special training. Other event highlights will include a special appearance by the Guardians of Justice, live music, a raffle and silent auction, photo opportunities, children’s activities and games. Food trucks will be on site for participants to purchase food, dessert and beverages. On-site registration and program begin at 9 a.m., with the Buddy Walk start time scheduled for 11 a.m. Organizers hope to attract 1,200 walkers and raise $100,000 through this year’s event; funds raised will support Manasota BUDS' mission of providing families with a supportive forum for sharing and networking, and promoting understanding and acceptance of Down syndrome. At this time, Manasota BUDS serves approximately 300 families in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Online registration and fundraising are now open at the Manasota BUDS website: manasotabuds.org/buddywalk.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO