CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Buddy Poppy to be distributed Friday

superiorne.com
 2021-05-27

The VFW Auxiliary, along with help from the FBLA students of Rock Hills, will be helping distribute Buddy Poppies in Mankato on Friday, beginning at 9 a.m. In 1924, the VFW registered...

www.superiorne.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefoothillsfocus.com

American Legion Post 34 celebrates National Poppy Month

Helping Arizona’s veterans is the mission of American Legion Post 34. Therefore, throughout the month of November, Legion Post 34 will honor the fallen and support the living future of local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs during National Poppy Month. The legion’s auxiliary...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
superiorne.com

Store promotion to benefit foundation

The Brodstone Memorial Hospital Foundation has been told to expect a donation following the conclusion of a Bomgaar’s store promotion planed for 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. At that time, the store will hold a ladies night and 5 percent of the total sales to the hospital foundation.
CHARITIES
Baker City Herald

Book Buddies

Although not often seen, the Friends of the Baker County Library work hundreds of hours sorting books, staffing the annual book sales, and making sure the book shop has new offerings every few weeks. “There’s some amazing stuff in there right now,” Jen Albright, president of the Friends, said on...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
WINKNEWS.com

Best Buddies nonprofit awards Champion of the Year at Friday night gala

On Friday night, Southwest Florida nonprofit Best Buddies will announce its Champion of the Year at an annual gala. Best Buddies helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs, meet friends and works to help them live independently in society. The Campions of the Year are locals who raise money for the organization and improve the lives of those they serve.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy#Poppies#Charity#The Vfw Auxiliary#Fbla#Vfw#The U S Patent Office#American#Memorial Services
superiorne.com

Covid cancels Fun day

If you had planned to attend the previously scheduled Formoso Fun Day, change your plans. The event will not be held this year. Organizers hope the event can be rescheduled for the spring. At the current time, COVID-19 has the Jewell County community reeling. Lavernia Peters, mayor and former Formoso...
PUBLIC HEALTH
superiorne.com

Ionia Bazaar!

The Ionia Bazaar is back! A bit different but back. Please check for an ad in this newspaper next week for complete details. The Ionia Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13,at the Ionia United Methodist Church in Ionia, Kan. This year the event will be a free will donation “Carry Out” only meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Sadly, there will be no live auction this year. The church hopes to have a full-fledged bazaar next year!
IONIA, KS
ottumwaschools.com

Reading Buddies Launched

5th grade students read to our first grade buddies. The first grade topic of the week was bats. Students read books about bats to support their topic, along with some Halloween-themed books. The fifth graders were able to model PBIS expectations in the classroom and engage students while reading aloud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
La Crosse Tribune

Bookworm Buddies by Becky

This is the story of the 1832-33 Cholera epidemic that affected the entire nation but emphasis is on the state of Kentucky. One-tenth of the populations there died, as not much was known about the disease. People fled the town of Springfield, but one slave named Louis stayed on even...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
callnewspapers.com

Buddies belong at Crestwood Elementary

Crestwood Elementary School held “Buddy Classes” for the first time this school year Sept. 24. Each class from kindergarten through fifth grade get together once a month by grade-level to read a theme-based book and do an activity. September’s theme was “belonging.”
CRESTWOOD, MO
WBKR

Serving Chili, GRADSA Buddy Walk WBKR Yard Party Happens Friday in Owensboro, Kentucky

We have a fun and flavorful WBKR Yard Party planned for Friday. Ahead of Saturday's Buddy Walk, GRADSA will be on hand serving chili boxed lunches. Here's what's on the menu. There's nothing better in the fall when the air is crisp than to have a hot bowl of chili. I love a good bowl of chili and I make it often during this time of the year. I don't use noodles, just a lot of meat, and spice. It wasn't until I moved to the south that I'd even heard of putting noodles in chili, or a chili roll for that matter. We all get to get our chili fix on Friday and I'm super excited! It's another WBKR Yard Party sponsored by TTMA.
OWENSBORO, KY
Hammond Daily Star

Buddies, not bullies

On Unity Day at Newsom School, the PreK class pledged to be a buddy and not a bully. They discussed the importance of being a friend, being nice and helping others when they feel sad.
RELATIONSHIPS
superiorne.com

School assembly honors former Edgar resident

Patrick Moore, the Blue Hill School principal, was formally honored Friday at a school assembly for being named Nebraska’s High School Principal of the Year. Moore said he was surprised by the assembly and thanked the teachers, students and parents for making his job easier. Raised in Edgar, he attended...
HIGH SCHOOL
superiorne.com

Doyle "Hooley" presented with a Quilt of Valor

Doyle "Hooley" Alcorn of Mankato was presented with a Quilt of Valor on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17. Alcorn is a World War II veteran having served with Company B of the 256th Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theater of Operations during the Battle of the Bulge. The quilt was from the Desire Tobey Sears Chapter NSDAR in thanks for Alcorn's "Service, Sacrifice and Valor." The presentation was made by chapter members Sherry Koster and Kerma Crouse.
POLITICS
superiorne.com

Langer teaches Rock Hills ag classes

The Rock Hills students in grades eight through 12 have had a new agricultural teacher since 2020. Jenna Langer is from Superior where she was born. She is still a Superior resident.She was raised in northern Jewell County and was active in Jewell County 4-H. Langer went to high school...
AGRICULTURE
superiorne.com

Submissions wanted for Veterans Wall of Honor

Anyone with connections (past or present) to Jewell County is encouraged to submit a digital picture of the veteran to Rock Hills FBLA for the Veterans Wall of Honor which will be hanging at Rock Hills High School from Nov. 2 to 12. Information with the veteran’s name, rank, dates...
MILITARY
superiorne.com

Country Roads

Babies are a sure sign of positivity and gives one a deep hearted good feeling about the future. I received such a feeling when I got to hold my great-great niece recently. My great niece and her husband live a distance away so we don’t get to see them often but whenever they come this way to make a family visit, I hopefully get to see them and their dear baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
visitsarasota.com

20th Anniversary Buddy Walk

Individuals with Down syndrome, their friends and family, and many other supporters will march in full force on Saturday, October 23, 2021 during the 20th annual Buddy Walk®, which takes place at the new Coki’s Campus, LLC (11011 SR72 East, Sarasota) - the new home for Manasota BUDS' office and activities building. The fundraising event is organized by Manasota BUDS (Bringing Up Down Syndrome), an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The Buddy Walk is a short advocacy walk in which anyone can participate without special training. Other event highlights will include a special appearance by the Guardians of Justice, live music, a raffle and silent auction, photo opportunities, children’s activities and games. Food trucks will be on site for participants to purchase food, dessert and beverages. On-site registration and program begin at 9 a.m., with the Buddy Walk start time scheduled for 11 a.m. Organizers hope to attract 1,200 walkers and raise $100,000 through this year’s event; funds raised will support Manasota BUDS' mission of providing families with a supportive forum for sharing and networking, and promoting understanding and acceptance of Down syndrome. At this time, Manasota BUDS serves approximately 300 families in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Online registration and fundraising are now open at the Manasota BUDS website: manasotabuds.org/buddywalk.
SARASOTA, FL
superiorne.com

RHHS teacher completes 2021 Agricultural Mechanics Academy

Jenna Langer, from Rock Hills Junior-Senior High School, has successfully completed the 2021 Agricultural Mechanics Academy, a national agricultural educator training event hosted at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. Jenna was one of 20 participants from across the United States selected to participate in the 2021 Agricultural Mechanics Academy.
SAN MARCOS, TX
superiorne.com

Editor's Notebook

In my early years at The Express, I wrote a story telling our readers about a Kansas businessman’s plans to open a Pizza Hut at the north edge of Superior. For me the story had special meaning as the location he picked for the new business was where a house my grandfather built in the 1920s had been located for about 30 years.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy