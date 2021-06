As much as we love seeing characters and shows at Disney World, we would venture a guess that a lot of people are there for the rides!. Across the four theme parks and two water parks, there are dozens of rides for guests of all ages, from high-speed rollercoasters to classics like Dumbo the Flying Elephant and “it’s a small world.” If you want to experience the most popular rides in the parks, you’ll likely be waiting in line for a large portion of the day. But, if lines aren’t really your thing, don’t worry — there are still several great rides to check out that usually don’t have oppressive wait times!