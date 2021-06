The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation is proud to announce that the 2021 Foundation Scholarship worth $2000 has been awarded to Kaylee Dean, a student at Bowling Green High School. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall and study forensic chemistry. She is highly involved both academically and on the court playing Varsity basketball. She spends her time involved in various clubs, volunteering for many community events, and senior class president. The Chamber of Commerce wishes her the best in all of her academic endeavors.