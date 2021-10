Saturday turned out to be a great day weather-wise, and that pleased all of those who were on Memorial Boulevard for its 100th anniversary celebration that afternoon. I manned the World War I Monument with my friend Beverly Strong, who is or may be the last of the World War I widows in this country - not officially determined as yet. We enjoyed those who visited us at the monument, and one of the highlights of that gathering was meeting Keith Barton, a former area resident who traveled from out of town to take in some of his family history. His grandfather, Leslie Barton, is listed on the World War I Monument with Bristol’s 1,200-plus veterans who served.

