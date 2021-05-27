Nelson lifeguards get pool ready for season

Every year I enjoy the tulips I see around town in the spring. When do I need to plant those? — L.W. Tulip bulbs (among others) should be planted in the fall/early winter. It’s hard to give a definite date, but you should wait until soil temperatures are in the 50s. At the time of this writing, 4-inch soil temperatures in our area are in the high 60s, so we have a few weeks yet (probably… it is Oklahoma). But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go ahead and get your bulbs now, because as bulbs continue to grow in popularity, they can disappear from the local garden centers and mail-order houses if you wait too long. Your biggest decision will be deciding what colors and types you want to plant.

TULSA, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO