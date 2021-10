BALDWINSVILLE — Five new Storytime to Go kits are available for check out in the children’s section. These kits contain everything you need to do a storytime at home, including multiple themed books, songs, rhymes, puppets, and more. Kits were built around the five early literacy practices — reading, writing, talking, singing, and playing — and include information on how caregivers can include each of these practices in their family reading time. Themes include colors, numbers, shapes, seasons, and animals. Each kit can be checked out for three weeks.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO