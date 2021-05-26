Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montpelier, VT

Health chief reminds Vermonters to get 2nd vaccine dose

Caledonian Record-News
 15 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is reminding Vermonters who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to make sure they get their second dose. “It really is key to your health. Getting both doses gives you the highest level of protection from COVID-19,” he said Tuesday during the governor's twice-weekly virus briefing, adding that the full vaccine also offers better protection against virus variants.

www.caledonianrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Health
City
Vergennes, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Montpelier, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Vermont Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systems Science#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Health Care#Day Care#Ap#Wcax Tv#The Vergennes Partnership#The Health Department#The Associated Press#Virus Variants#Intensive Care#Vt#People Ages#Governor#Population#Commissioner#Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Related
whdh.com

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
WCAX

Online technical errors foil some unemployed Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More technical woes for unemployment claims in Vermont. Several of you contacted WCAX News saying you couldn’t enter your work search requirement information online. That was due to a technical error at the Vermont Department of Labor. To keep receiving benefits, Vermonters must prove they’re searching...
vermontbiz.com

Talcove: Vermont’s unemployment fraud problems are correctable

Every bank in the US utilizes technology that can stop it. by Haywood Talcove Weeks ago,Vermont’s Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington made the tough call to entirely shut down the state’s online portal for filing for unemployment benefits. Facing an ongoing barrage of fraudulent claims coming from transnational criminal groups, domestic organized criminal groups and everyone in between, agency leaders had no choice but to move from a digital filing system to an analog one: phone calls.
Posted by
VTDigger

PHOTOS: How Vermont built a nation-leading Covid vaccine campaign

“There has never, ever been anything so difficult, or complicated, or important as the effort that we're undertaking now,” said Chris Finley, the state’s immunization chief. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: How Vermont built a nation-leading Covid vaccine campaign.
beckersasc.com

$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt. Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center. The Collaborative...
WCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
WCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
vermontbiz.com

Evslin: Broadband equity isn’t happening in Vermont this year

Why did Progressive Senator Pearson lead the opposition?. by Tom Evslin You’d think Progressives would be all in for a plan to use a fraction of federal Rescue funds to assure that every Vermont family regardless of income or location had a chance to get connected immediately to the broadband service they need to participate in the post-pandemic world. You’d be wrong!
WCAX

Lowest Vermont COVID hospitalizations in months

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in six months, less than 10 people are in Vermont hospitals with COVID-19. One person is in the ICU. Gov. Phil Scott commemorated the milestone with a tweet. The health department hosted nine walk-in clinics across the state Saturday. There’s another Sunday...
WCAX

Many Vermont tourist spots already seeing more visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state of Vermont tries to work its way back to normal, tourism officials are preparing for an influx of travelers. The Vermont Tourism Department says with travel restrictions lifted two weeks ahead of schedule, they anticipate more visitors this year. They also expecte large crowds at some of the state’s largest summer events.
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
WCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
vermontbiz.com

'Necessities drive' organized by National Life teams

Vermont Business Magazine A “necessities drive” for charities is being organized for this week by a group of National Life employees, part of the company’s commitment to Do Good in the communities where it operates. The drive has been organized by the Women’s Insight Network, which is a group of...
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...