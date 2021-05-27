Sound off: Serving veterans is only possible with help
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) is committed to making our state the preferred choice for veterans to live, work and thrive. No one organization can do it all, however. That is why we work with partners throughout the state whose mission is also to serve the veteran community. Funding is often the largest hurdle our partners experience and IDVA’s Grants for Veterans’ Services (GVS) program is designed to help.www.kokomotribune.com