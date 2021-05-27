Cancel
Berlin, PA

Lloyd's triple lifts Northern Bedford over Berlin in D5-A quarters

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — After being quiet for five innings, the Northern Bedford bats woke up at just the right time. The No. 6 seeded Black Panthers scored three runs in the top of the first, then were later deadlocked in a 3-3 tie with Berlin. In the seventh inning, the visitors used a go-ahead three-run triple from Cullen Lloyd to earn a 6-3 victory over the No. 3 seed Mountaineers in the District 5 Class A baseball quarterfinals, Wednesday.

