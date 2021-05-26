Museums On The Green Announces June Virtual Talks

CHADDS FORD, PA — The Brandywine River Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 20, 2021, with a new special exhibition, Ralston Crawford: Air & Space & War. During its temporary closure, the Museum underwent several facility renovations to the second and third floors, including a complete refurbishment of the restrooms on the second floor—making them fully ADA accessible—as well as switching their current location with the Strawbridge Family Gallery, which will soon open to the public later this summer. Opening into the Museum’s central atrium, the reimagined Gallery—complete with new state-of-the-art lighting—will improve circulation within the building, enhancing the visitor experience. Additionally, the Museum’s other galleries have been refreshed with paint and rehung with a new selection of recent acquisitions and loans, as well as rarely seen works from the permanent collection.