Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Museums On The Green Announces June Virtual Talks

capenews.net
 28 days ago

The Museums on the Green will host nine virtual talks in June as part of its ongoing Virtual Museum Series. This month, authors and historians from across the country will be talking about an epic Grand Prix race, New World explorers, female pioneers, slave traders, whaling captains, the country’s first baseball players and America’s elite alpine warriors, the 10th Mountain Division.

www.capenews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Museum#New World#Jewish#American#Allied#German#Us Coast Guard#The Daily Beast#Registrants#Zoom#Eight Cousins Bookstore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
World War II
Related
Dallas, TXgoodlifefamilymag.com

African American Museum, Dallas Announces Summer Lineup

The African American Museum is back in full force with an array of exciting offerings for this summer – including exhibitions focused on triumphant Black men, the tears Black and white women cry today and in American history, and Confederate currency depicturing enslaved men and women. Also making its return...
Maryland Statechestertownspy.org

Academy Art Museum Announces July Events

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Miró in New York, 1947:. Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17.
Chadds Ford, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Brandywine River Museum of Art to Reopen June 20

CHADDS FORD, PA — The Brandywine River Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Sunday, June 20, 2021, with a new special exhibition, Ralston Crawford: Air & Space & War. During its temporary closure, the Museum underwent several facility renovations to the second and third floors, including a complete refurbishment of the restrooms on the second floor—making them fully ADA accessible—as well as switching their current location with the Strawbridge Family Gallery, which will soon open to the public later this summer. Opening into the Museum’s central atrium, the reimagined Gallery—complete with new state-of-the-art lighting—will improve circulation within the building, enhancing the visitor experience. Additionally, the Museum’s other galleries have been refreshed with paint and rehung with a new selection of recent acquisitions and loans, as well as rarely seen works from the permanent collection.
Museumsbeaconhilltimes.com

West End Museum Announces Summer Walking Tours

The West End Museum is offering several historic walking tours in June, including “Exploring the West End: on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. The 90-minute tour will feature dozens of historic places and people dating from 1640-2000, and discuss this area affectionately called “the greatest neighborhood this side of heaven.”
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

GlassFest coming to art museum June 26

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will stage GlassFest, an exhibition of glassmaking in its Ryan Sculpture Park on Frederica Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 26. The exhibition, which features a demonstration by Hot Blown Glass, a team of master glassmakers from Indianapolis, is sponsored by U. S. Bank.
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

WWII Museum to Host WWII Virtual Race Challenges

The National WWII Museum is a favorite of many in New Orleans and, this year, the museum is continuing its tradition of hosting the WWII Challenge in partnership with the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic. This challenge offers participants a chance to walk or run a mile in the shoes of WWII veterans by logging the distance of Liberty Road and the Pacific Theater virtually. Participants have the opportunity to choose between these two courses, each of which are split into a shorter and longer "race."
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

UB unveils mural, announces plans for Joyce museum

On Monday, UB officially unveiled downtown Buffalo’s latest mural — a 36-foot-tall homage to renowned Irish author and poet James Joyce. The university also announced a fundraising campaign to create a museum on the South Campus for the UB James Joyce Collection — a treasure trove of materials that Irish diplomat Ciarán Madden described at the event as the “greatest” collection of Joyce materials in the world.
East Otto, NYTimes-Herald

East Otto Historical Museum announces summer hours

EAST OTTO — The East Otto Historical Museum, 8982 Reed Hill Road next to the fire hall, will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays during the months of July and August. Items in the museum tell the story of people and businesses that once were a part of East Otto. They include pictures of people, kitchens and houses, small farm tools, old clippings and much more.
Museumsowensoundhub.org

Billy Bishop Museum offers private virtual tour of new exhibit

Billy Bishop Museum invites you to a virtual private tour of the new exhibit “The Unseen: 75 Years In The Canadian Armed Forces”. Learn more about the Canadian Armed Forces during the often lesser known conflicts of the seventy-five years of history after the World Wars. From Korea, to Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Afghanistan, to Canada’s prestigious reputation as UN Peace Keepers. Explore how uniforms, war experience and reputation has changed and grown. Learn from local veterans who share their own stories and knowledge to bring this colourful and impressive history to life.
MuseumsINFORUM

Plains Art Museum announces summer date for Gala

The event, usually held the first Saturday in May, was postponed this year due to COVID-19 precautions. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s theme, Take Two: Déjà Vu, is a nod to the plans for the 2020 Spring Gala. Festivities include wine tasting by...
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

WSU Vancouver students create virtual museum of digital literature

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A virtual museum/library of more than 2,500 digital literary works from around the world is now accessible at the-next.eliterature.org. Called The NEXT, it was created for the Electronic Literature Organization, an international arts group, by 39 recent graduates of WSU Vancouver’s Creative Media and Digital Culture program, along with staff and faculty of the Electronic Literature Lab. The project was part of the CMDC’s senior seminar course in spring 2021.
Visual ArtWicked Local

Museum of Family Prayer announces Mary Garden contest

The Museum of Family Prayer, dedicated to the work of Venerable Patrick Peyton to help families pray together, recently announced the second annual Mary Garden contest while honoring Earth Day and the beginning of spring. Participants can send photographs of their own Marian Gardens for a chance to win prizes.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Cape Verdean Museum Grand Opening Is June 25

Cape Cod Cape Verdean Museum and Cultural Center will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, June 25, at 2 PM at the Emerald House, 67 Davisville Road in East Falmouth. The museum and cultural center is dedicated to educating the public about the history, culture, ethnicity, geography and customs of Cape Verdean immigrants and their families and the greater Lusophone community on Cape Cod and the islands.
Atlantic City Press

Endicott Reardon Family Museum Talk and Tea

The Endicott Reardon Family Museum is nestled off of Route 9 in Seaville. Walking in through the doors is like taking a step back in time. The museum showcases over 100 years of history from the Endicott and Reardon families and is arranged in the style of a 1920s farmhouse, including a parlor, kitchen, dining room, bedroom, and children’s room. Further into the museum are sections featuring school, church, work and leisure activities.
MuseumsAdWeek

São Paulo Museum of Modern Art Opens Its Virtual Doors in Minecraft

When the pandemic forced most museums to close their doors over the last year, many increased their efforts to meet patrons in the digital realm via virtual learning centers and online gallery tours. For the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art (MAM), this meant teaming up with the influential game Minecraft to create new avenues of exploration for patrons from all around the world.
Museumsepcan.com

Fountain Valley Museum plans to reopen June 26

The Fountain Valley Museum, 114 N. Main St., will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and every Saturday thereafter at the same time. The next meeting of the Fountain Valley Historical Society and Museum is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, in the downstairs of the museum, 114 N. Main St., Fountain.