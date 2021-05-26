Cancel
Houston, TX

Boyds Hardwood Gunstocks Announced as Houston Safari Club Foundation 2022 Convention Platinum Sponsor

By HLNews
 16 days ago

Houston, TX – Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) is proud to announce Boyds Hardwood Gunstocks as a Platinum Sponsor of its 2022 Worldwide Hunting Expo & Convention. HSCF’s annual convention is a 3-day gathering of HSCF members and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world. Hundreds of exhibits, fundraising banquets, auctions, raffles, and entertainment complete the weekend. Celebrities, dignitaries, and policy makers from the outdoor world are often in attendance. HSCF’s Worldwide Hunting Expo & Convention is their largest fundraiser each year. Proceeds go towards fulfilling HSCF’s mission of preserving hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters’ rights. The funds raised are used for scholarships, youth outdoor education, youth fishing and hunting trips and conservation grants to protect wildlife and habitat.

