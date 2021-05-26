Boyds Hardwood Gunstocks Announced as Houston Safari Club Foundation 2022 Convention Platinum Sponsor

Skratch Labs will fuel the USA Cycling National Team and Olympic Development Academy. USA Cycling is proud to announce their new partnership with Skratch Labs, an innovator in sports nutrition. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Skratch Labs was founded by two cycling pros, Dr. Allen Lim and Ian MacGregor, who spent years on the Pro Cycling Tour watching teammates eat and suffer through bad-tasting sports “nutrition” that ruined their stomachs. So they did something about it. Skratch Labs started offering a “secret drink mix” of real sugar, electrolytes, and fruit powder, with the goal of helping pro cyclists feel better and ride faster. And it did. Nearly a decade later, Skratch Labs’ approach is the same: help athletes perform better by solving their nutrition problems, without causing new ones, using real food ingredients.