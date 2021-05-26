Cancel
Safari Club International Creates New Department and Expands Communications Outreach

By HLNews
huntinglife.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafari Club International continues to strengthen its position as First for Hunters by further investing in advocacy, marketing and communications. With this announcement, SCI has established the Office of International Government and Public Affairs that will be located in SCI’s Washington D.C headquarters. Benjamin Cassidy has been promoted to serve as SCI’s Executive Vice President of International Government and Public Affairs. In his expanded role, Mr. Cassidy will continue to direct SCI’s unparalleled advocacy team on legislative and messaging strategy for the benefit of all hunters.

huntinglife.com
