Morton Marcus: An unhealthy tax climate?

“Facts and Figures, How does your state compare?” is an annual publication of the Tax Foundation. It is mailed to every state legislator and governor. Many Hoosier legislators and administrators quote the Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. As of July 1, 2020, Indiana ranked No. 9 among the 50 states. That places us in the top quintile of favorable states. Such eminence! We’re up there with Wyoming (No. 1), South Dakota (No. 2), and Alaska (No. 3).