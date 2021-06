I use a VMC or Owner inline on the back with a VMC treble on the front but after reading this, I think I’ll start to replace the front hooks with inlne as well. The action of the lure is not compromised. Bass almost always hit the front hook and when they do, the rear inline hook is much less likely to injure them during the fight than a treble is. (I do this to all of my plugs). Also, bluefish can swallow a rear mounted inline hook so if you’re releasing your bluefish, pinch down the barb on the rear inline, that way, you can get the hook out with minimal injury to the fish. Finally, replace the split rings on your SP Minnows with good quality ones, the rings that they come with are garbage.