When former Superior residents, Milan and Deb Hansen, were considering a building to live in when Milan came back here for farming, they toyed with constructing a small building near their barn located close to the northwest corner of Superior. When they stood on the spot and looked out what would be the front window, all they could see was a dilapidated barn. It wasn't very appealing but they didn't want to tear down the barn. Why not turn the barn into a home? With a great deal of hard work and time, that is exactly what they did.

