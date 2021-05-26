COLT ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION BY CZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("StifelGMP") as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter, pursuant to which Stifel GMP has agreed to purchase 15,000 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units"), on a bought deal basis, pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price of $1,000 (the "Issue Price") per Debenture Unit, for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Debenture Unit consists of (i) one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 and convertible into common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a conversion price of $1.51 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") and maturing four years from the Closing Date (as defined below) (the "Convertible Debentures"); and (ii) 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants" and, together with the Convertible Debentures, the "UnderlyingSecurities"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at $1.81 per share for a period of two years following the Closing Date.