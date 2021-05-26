Cancel
COLT ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION BY CZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE

By HLNews
huntinglife.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColt Holding Company LLC (“Colt”) announced today that CZG – Česká zbrojovka Group SE (“CZG” or “the Group”; PSE: CZG), having secured all necessary regulatory approvals from the U.S. and Canadian authorities, has successfully closed its acquisition of 100% of the equity interest in Colt, the parent company of the U.S. firearms manufacturer, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC as well as its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation.

