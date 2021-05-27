Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

3 Movies that were filmed in Irving

Posted by 
Just Go
Just Go
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bglUy_0aCht9hd00
Georgia Vagim/Unsplash

Irving is an amazing city that has so many tourist attractions and cultural beauty.

Thirteenth most populous city in the state of Texas with a population of 239,798. The city's economy is mainly based on businesses and several giant businesses, such as Aeroxchange, Envoy Air, and Microsoft, have their headquarters established in Irving. There are also hundreds of cultural attractions which have become a major contribution to the tourism industry.

With its great landscapes and architecture, the city has provided great locations for several movies, some of them are stated below:

Neon Days (2019)

A psychological thriller that owns four awards including Best Director, is written and directed by Sheldon Maddux.

24-year-old Jake with an introverted personality, who suffers from several psychological disorders like anxiety, depression, and anger management issues, meets with a seasoned therapist for the treatments. As his therapist suggests, exploring his past, present and future life would help him overcome the psychological issues he agrees with that and he realizes the major cause for his psychological issues is his messy childhood and adolescence. After the session, he starts to look at life from a different perspective and he begins to heal with time.

A must-watch as the movie is mainly based on depression which is the major psychological issue in today's young generation.

Filming location:

Irving, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA

The Final (2010)

A horror drama, written and directed by Jason Kabalati and Joey Stewart respectively.

Emily, Jack, Ravi, Andy, and Dane are a group of students who are getting bullied continuously and also are outcasts among the students. Some of them are also having issues with their families.

There is only one popular kid, Kurtis who is friendly with the group and he invites them to a video shooting event in his place along with the popular kids. There they pick a fight against Ravi and break his camera.

The outcasts decide to take revenge on the bullies and they organize a costume party inviting all the popular kids who used to bully them and as a favor to Kurtis they spare him. On the day of the party, the group is dressed as horror movie characters and gets the bullies on drugs, chains them, and tortures them tremendously without leaving a clue.

The movie gives a very important message on child bullying and how the rage that gets built on their mind with time, changes an innocent individual to a revengeful person.

Filming location:

Irving, Texas, USA

Mind of Its Own (2018)

A romantic comedy, written and directed by Jason Kabolati,

Johnny, a young man who dreams to have a sexy girlfriend with a perfect body and an attractive personality. Even though he finally meets the girl of his dreams, he is unable to make her fall for him alone and gets help from his 'family jewels'. Johnny and the girl start getting to know each other and eventually a romantic relationship begins. As the relationship progresses, mutual understanding problems occur between them mainly due to a lack of communication. Hilariously, Johnny doesn't communicate with his girlfriend but he talks with his sex organs.

A hysterical movie where you can laugh till the end.

Filming location:

Irving, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001), Any given Sunday (1999), Born on the Fourth of July (1989), The Trip to Bountiful (1985) are some more of the best and successful movies that have been filmed in Irving.

Do you know any other movie that was filmed in this beautiful city or have you seen any of those listed above? Let me know in the comments.

Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irving,_Texas

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7656446/locations?ref_=tt_dt_dt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1390535/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1523399/plotsummary?ref_=tt_ov_pl

Just Go

Just Go

California State
10K+
Followers
555
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
Irving, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Irving, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Horror Movie#The Boy#Aeroxchange Envoy Air#Usa Mind#Usa Jimmy Neutron#Horror Movie Characters#Filming Location#Boy Genius#Cultural Attractions#Cultural Beauty#Usa Dallas#Personality#Outcasts#Child Bullying#Headquarters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Movies
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the Main Film Locations in Minnesota

Minnesota is such an attraction for many filmmakers who wish to feature state in their creative movies!. 1849 marked the year that Minnesota became a U.S. territory. Early settlers used Saint Anthony Falls to power the sawmills in the area, which eventually formed the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul and powered the local economy. Fort Snelling was built in the area, which led to more families moving into the room. It became the 32nd state in May 1858.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

3 Famous Movies & Films Set in Arkansas

Arkansas has attracted many filmmakers worldwide who desire to feature the excellent state in many movies on the big screen!. As of 2018, Arkansas is home to more than 3 million people. Osage, the state's name, comes from the Osage language, which describes the varied geography and group of people that stretch from the Ozarks to the Ouachita Mountains. There is also a densely forested region called the Timberlands. In 1836, it was admitted to the Union as a slave state, with cotton plantations making up most of the delta at that time.
Harrison, ARnwaonline.com

Filming begins in Harrison for movie

HARRISON -- Work began here last week on a faith-based film about baseball. Marty Roberts said God was the primary location scout. "The main reason why we shot here is because I knew God wanted us to do it," he said. Roberts, who moved from Texas to Arkansas 21 years...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

3 Famous Movies & Films Set in Connecticut

In recent years, Connecticut has attracted many filmmakers worldwide who want to feature the beautiful state in many movies. In Connecticut, Puritans were brought to the state by way of England in three separate settlements. Then, in the 1660s, they decided to combine under one royal charter. Farmers and traders flourished in the colony, and conservatism led to a reputation as a place where steady habits grew.
Pawhuska, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Filming For Upcoming Movie Continues in Pawhuska

People from as far away as Enid, Wellington, Ks and Dallas were in Pawhuska on Tuesday afternoon to witness the filming of the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”. Early last week, filming had been taking place by the makeshift train depot, which is just south of the main highway that runs through town. At the time, crews were continuing to turn Kihekah Ave. into a movie set and were in the process of laying dirt along the street.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Disney + Movie to Film in Baton Rouge

As the Louisiana legislature is trying to revamp and revive the television and film industry in the state, it's good to know that some really cool productions are moving forward, and one of them is right down I-10 in Baton Rouge. The state legislature is moving forward with a tax...
Posted by
Just Go

Where to Find a Philly Cheesesteak in Texas?

Texas is the Central State in the South of the United States. It is the second-largest U.S. state by region after Alaska, which is the largest by territory. Texas is also the second-largest in terms of population after California, the most populous state of the United States. Texas shares boundaries with several conditions like Louisiana to the east, Arkansas to the upper east, Oklahoma to the north, New Mexico to the west because of its vast area. As we know, Texas also shares a border with Mexico. Hence, some of the Mexican provinces of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to the south and southwest share the border with Mexico. Not many people know that Texas has a coastline with the Gulf of Mexico to its southeast.
Texas StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Texas

Texas is the Central State in the South of the United States. It is the second-largest U.S. state by region after Alaska, which is the largest by territory. Texas is also the second-largest in terms of population after California, the most populous state of the United States.
Texas StatePosted by
Just Go

10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas For 2021

2021 is a year like no other. The coronavirus has drastically affected all our lives. We all know someone that got infected and almost everyone also knows someone that passed away due to covid. In addition to that hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs, restaurants had to close and everyone was talking about lockdowns. This is leading to a lot of fear and many people ended up feeling insecure.
Texas StateIJR

Gov. Abbott: 'Texas Is Going To Start Arresting Everybody Coming Across the Border'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has proposed a novel and likely effective solution to remedy the ongoing border crisis: arresting everyone who illegally enters his state. The news follows Abbott’s disaster declaration on Monday, the text of which established that “the ongoing surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border poses an ongoing and imminent threat of widespread and severe damage, injury, and loss of life and property,” and thus constituted a disaster.
Colorado StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

3 Famous Movies & Films Set in Colorado

Colorado has attracted many filmmakers worldwide who desire to feature the excellent state in many movies on the big screen!. There are many reasons why you would want to live in Colorado right now. In the eastern part of the state are agricultural farming plains. There are urban metroplex centers in the central region, and in the western and southern parts, there are deserts and mountain ranges.
Plantation, FLPosted by
Just Go

4 Movies and short films that were filmed in Plantation

The Plantation is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States. The city’s name comes from the previous part-owner of the land, the Everglades Plantation Company, and their attempts to establish a rice plantation in the area. The population of the city was estimated to be 84,955 during 2010 siblings.