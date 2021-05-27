Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Furnas County in south central Nebraska Central Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1012 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stamford, or 23 miles northeast of Norton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stamford around 1020 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Orleans, Alma, Huntley and Ragan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH