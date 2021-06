Hulu has enlisted a familiar face to star opposite Hilary Duff in its forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff. Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars, GLOW) has been cast in How I Met Your Father, which received a straight-to-series order in April. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), the 10-episode offshoot takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Younger‘s Hilary Duff) tells her son — you guessed it! — the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline.