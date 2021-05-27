Severe Weather Statement issued for Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gosper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN GOSPER AND FURNAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning are in the process of moving out of the warned area, and a new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued downstream of this one. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with the remaining thunderstorms across the warned area, and additional development is possible through the evening hours. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.