Hockley County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hockley by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTY At 1013 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Levelland, moving northeast at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Levelland, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov
