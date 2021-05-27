Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here's The Real Reason Emily Wickersham Is Leaving NCIS

By Chelsea Duff
Posted by 
The List
The List
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Special Agent Ellie Bishop may not have been around since Season 1 of "NCIS," but fans fell in love with the character over the years. After actor Emily Wickersham joined the cast in Season 11, filling the series regular spot vacated by Cote de Pablo after her character Agent Ziva David left the show, she became beloved by the show's audience (via Times Colonist). Eight years later, however, it seems her run on the CBS drama has come to an end. During the May 25 finale for Season 18, Bishop was sent on an undercover mission, prompting fans to wonder if her character was coming back.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wickersham
Person
Cote De Pablo
Person
Lauren Holly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Tv Insider#Cbs#Times Colonist#Cbs#Ncis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Series
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Fans Weigh in on All the ‘Bishop Hate’ Following Emily Wickersham’s Departure

Some NCIS fans feel betrayed. They were invested in the character of Ellie Bishop played by Emily Wickersham. They loved her. And now she’s left them. Ellie Bishop joined a trend of women leaving NCIS. Caitlin “Kate Todd, played by Sasha Alexander, left the show after 49 episodes. Then fans became enamored with Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). Abby Sciutto (Pauley Perette), the NCIS forensic scientist, dashed at the end of season 15.
Trouble Relationshipjaynestars.com

The Real Reason Behind Barbie Hsu’s Divorce

Recently, the media revealed shocking news that Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛) has requested a divorce from her husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲). This was Barbie’s one-sided request, and Xiaofei was in the dark. Although he has apologized publicly, they were unable to resolve their conflicts over the past week.
NFLasumetech.com

Here’s the Real Reason Chris Harrison Isn’t Hosting ‘The Bachelorette’—& if He’ll Ever Come Back

If you’re a longtime member of Bachelor Nation, you may be wondering: Why is Chris Harrison not hosting The Bachelorette?. Harrison, a former TV news reporter, has been a part of the Bachelor franchise for almost two decades. He hosted his first season of The Bachelor in 2002. Since then, Harrison has hosted every season of The Bachelor, as well as its spinoffs: The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘NCIS’ Star Emily Wickersham Lists Renovated 1930s Spanish Revival in Los Feliz

Emily Wickersham recently announced she’s departing “NCIS” eight years and 172 episodes after joining the CBS show as special agent Eleanor (Ellie) Bishop, the role for which she’s become best known. Now the veteran actress, who’s also appeared in “The Sopranos” and “Gossip Girl,” is making plans to scoot out of her Los Angeles abode as well, listing her delightful 1930s Spanish-style cottage in Los Feliz for just over $3.8 million.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

NCIS Lines Up The Good Wife Star ... to Replace Mark Harmon?!

While NCIS has been renewed for Season 19, there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the series. NCIS Season 18 concluded with Gibbs in danger after a boat blew up. Now, the hit CBS series is said to be bringing a TV legend into the fold in the form of Gary Cole.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Real Reason Why ‘Linda Reagan’ Actor Amy Carlson Exited the Show After Season 7

Danny Reagan has been dealing with the death of his wife Linda on “Blue Bloods.” Why did actress Amy Carlson leave after seven seasons?. Simply put, Carlson decided not to renew her contract with the hit CBS crime drama, according to an article on Looper.com. Show producers decided to kill off Linda Reagan in a helicopter crash, thereby making it impossible for her and Carlson to return.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s Why Next Season May Feature a Major Time Jump

We all know the wait for season 19 of “NCIS” will be long — but how much time will pass within the “NCIS” universe before it comes back. As fans have learned from watching throughout the years, “NCIS” typically runs in real-time. Later in season 18, the show transitioned away from this— possibly due to the pandemic. As the pandemic winds downs, some fans theorize that the new series will go back into the present-day, but how exactly will that work?
Baseballhogville.net

The Real Reason We Lost

Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... Ric Flair wooing. God hates it and his assistant baseball gods hate it. Shut down our hitting to teach us a lesson. Everyone knows Woo should never be heard unless it is followed by Pig Sooie. You know who you are...
CelebritiesRefinery29

The KUWTK Series Finale Exposed Kim Kardashian’s Real Reason For Getting Divorced — Loneliness

When season 20 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, fans were promised that the real tea behind Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s pending divorce would be explained in due time. It didn’t happen until the series finale, but finally, we have a (somewhat) clearer picture of the circumstances that may have led to the couple’s split. And it looks like loneliness is at the certain of it.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The real reasons for the cancellation of Jupiter’s Legacy

The renewal for a second season of Jupiter’s Legacy may have been hampered by the budget of the series. Jupiter’s Legacy premiered on Netflix on May 7 following Netflix’s acquisition of Millarworld in 2017. The series was an adaptation of one of the most popular comic books by acclaimed screenwriter Mark Millar. The story follows a group of individuals, led by Utopian (Josh Duhamel), who acquire superpowers in the 1900s. When the next generation of superheroes emerges today, they clash against the strict values ​​and high expectations of their superhero parents. .
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Conjuring 3: Are Jessica and Katie Based on Real People? Here's the Deal

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. As its title suggests, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (aka The Conjuring 3) deals with the real 1981 case involving Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a young man who claimed that demonic possession caused him to kill his landlord. The movie connects Johnson's case with that of two girls named Katie Lincoln and Jessica Louise Strong as Ed and Lorraine Warren search for clues relevant to Johnson's investigation. While very creepy, the story of Katie and Jessica isn't grounded in reality — they're both included in the movie to drive the narrative forward.
Family Relationshipstlcme.com

Emily and Sasha's Family Is Growing!

Read on for the couple's adorable announcement, and catch them on 90 Day Foody Call, now streaming on discovery+!. Congratulations, Emily and Sasha! The 90 Day couple made a very special family announcement on June 8. Emily took to Instagram with a photo of their son, David, and his shirt said it all!