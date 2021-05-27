Here's The Real Reason Emily Wickersham Is Leaving NCIS

Special Agent Ellie Bishop may not have been around since Season 1 of "NCIS," but fans fell in love with the character over the years. After actor Emily Wickersham joined the cast in Season 11, filling the series regular spot vacated by Cote de Pablo after her character Agent Ziva David left the show, she became beloved by the show's audience (via Times Colonist). Eight years later, however, it seems her run on the CBS drama has come to an end. During the May 25 finale for Season 18, Bishop was sent on an undercover mission, prompting fans to wonder if her character was coming back.