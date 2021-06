Police in Ocean City, Md., have fallen under scrutiny over a viral video of officers apprehending a teenager, tackling and tasing him and reportedly kneeing him in the ribs while a crowd gathered. The incident resulted in the arrests of four Black young men in the confrontation, which took place Saturday (June 12), as officers attempted to enforce a vaping ordinance. But as the video has spread on social media, many are questioning if the use of force was necessary on unarmed people.