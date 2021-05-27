Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, NY

Charlotte Valley stays perfect with win over Morris

By Staff Report
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wocw5_0aChrZFc00

BASEBALL

Charlotte Valley 9, Morris 6

Charlotte Valley defeated Morris in an evenly-matched baseball game on Wednesday that was cut an inning short due to inclement weather.

Playing on senior day, Charlotte Valley seniors Warren Quigley and Matt Vroman both had multiple hits at the plate. Vroman earned the win on the mound with Jamison Quigley finishing up in relief. Both Quigleys, Mike Camarata, and Dylan Waid all earned doubles while Nathan Amadon hit a triple. Asa Dugan hit a triple for Morris.

Charlotte Valley is 9-0 for the season and plays South Kortright at home Thursday.

Charlotte Valley 9, Morris 6

M … 012 021 X – 6 4 3

CV … 202 221 X – 9 8 2

M: J. Benjamin (L), E. Herring, Frasier

CV: Matt Vroman (W), Jamison Quigley

3B: Nathan Amadon (CV), Asa Dugan (M)

2B: Mike Camarata (CV), Warren Quigley (CV), Dylan Waid (CV), Jamison Quigley (CV)

SOFTBALL

Stamford 11, Charlotte Valley 10 (Tuesday)

The Stamford softball team overcame multiple deficits to defeat Charlotte Valley 11-10 in eight innings on Tuesday.

The Indians trailed 3-0 after the first inning and 10-8 heading into the bottom of the eighth but were able to pull out the victory.

Melanie Hoyt earned the win on the mound after punching out 13 batters. Josephine Butler had 10 strikeouts for Charlotte Valley.

Unatego 45, Delhi 25 (Monday)

There was no shortage of offense in Delhi on Monday as the Bulldogs and Spartans took part in a game that featured 70 runs scored, with Unatego winning 45-25.

Those 70 runs came on just 33 combined hits due in part to there also being a combined 17 errors and 33 walks between the two teams.

Madison Couperthwait and Lauren Davis both had triples for Unatego while Annaliese Taylor had a double as part of a four-hit game.

Stamford 11, Charlotte Valley 10

CV … 300 002 32 – 10 3 2

S … 006 002 03 – 11 13 6

CV: Josephine Butler (L), and Jenna Lubbers

S: Melanie Hoyt (W), and Skylar Aldrich

2B: Josephine Butler (CV)

Unatego 45, Delhi 25

U … 751 8(11)3 (11) – 45 21 5

DA … 024 (11)35 0 – 25 12 12

U: Madison Couperthwait (W), and Hayleigh Buton

DA: Alli Ferrara (L), and Georgiana Verspoor

3B: Madison Couperthwait (U), Lauren Davis (U)

2B: Anaaliese Taylor (2B)

THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
967
Followers
149
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, NY
City
Delhi, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#Softball Stamford 11#Indians#Alli Ferrara Lrb#Anaaliese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said. Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal...