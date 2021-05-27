Charlotte Valley stays perfect with win over Morris

BASEBALL

Charlotte Valley 9, Morris 6

Charlotte Valley defeated Morris in an evenly-matched baseball game on Wednesday that was cut an inning short due to inclement weather.

Playing on senior day, Charlotte Valley seniors Warren Quigley and Matt Vroman both had multiple hits at the plate. Vroman earned the win on the mound with Jamison Quigley finishing up in relief. Both Quigleys, Mike Camarata, and Dylan Waid all earned doubles while Nathan Amadon hit a triple. Asa Dugan hit a triple for Morris.

Charlotte Valley is 9-0 for the season and plays South Kortright at home Thursday.

M … 012 021 X – 6 4 3

CV … 202 221 X – 9 8 2

M: J. Benjamin (L), E. Herring, Frasier

CV: Matt Vroman (W), Jamison Quigley

3B: Nathan Amadon (CV), Asa Dugan (M)

2B: Mike Camarata (CV), Warren Quigley (CV), Dylan Waid (CV), Jamison Quigley (CV)

SOFTBALL

Stamford 11, Charlotte Valley 10 (Tuesday)

The Stamford softball team overcame multiple deficits to defeat Charlotte Valley 11-10 in eight innings on Tuesday.

The Indians trailed 3-0 after the first inning and 10-8 heading into the bottom of the eighth but were able to pull out the victory.

Melanie Hoyt earned the win on the mound after punching out 13 batters. Josephine Butler had 10 strikeouts for Charlotte Valley.

Unatego 45, Delhi 25 (Monday)

There was no shortage of offense in Delhi on Monday as the Bulldogs and Spartans took part in a game that featured 70 runs scored, with Unatego winning 45-25.

Those 70 runs came on just 33 combined hits due in part to there also being a combined 17 errors and 33 walks between the two teams.

Madison Couperthwait and Lauren Davis both had triples for Unatego while Annaliese Taylor had a double as part of a four-hit game.

CV … 300 002 32 – 10 3 2

S … 006 002 03 – 11 13 6

CV: Josephine Butler (L), and Jenna Lubbers

S: Melanie Hoyt (W), and Skylar Aldrich

2B: Josephine Butler (CV)

U … 751 8(11)3 (11) – 45 21 5

DA … 024 (11)35 0 – 25 12 12

U: Madison Couperthwait (W), and Hayleigh Buton

DA: Alli Ferrara (L), and Georgiana Verspoor

3B: Madison Couperthwait (U), Lauren Davis (U)

2B: Anaaliese Taylor (2B)