Cooke Park project almost completed

The Cooke Memorial Park Drainage Basin is both a functional and aesthetic fixture at the base of Cherry Street and Pilgrim Avenue in Fairhaven. Over the past three years the Drainage Basin is methodically being transformed with the assistance of J.E. Ingoldsby, ASLA, the Poverty Point neighbors, the town of Fairhaven DPW, and with Fairhaven Cultural Council grants. The basin and basin surround have been weeded and loamed and Japanese perennial plants and Japanese flowering cherry trees added to reflect the nearness of the Whitfield-Manjiro House on Cherry Street and Friendship Society — Crossing Oceans, Connecting Cultures.