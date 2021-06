The countdown is on – and employers have less than a month left to prepare for a change in youth-employment law in Indiana. In the 2020 legislative session, the General Assembly amended youth-employment law to eliminate work permits for minor employees effective July 1, 2021. But that change comes with a new responsibility for Hoosier employers, and one that bears a penalty of up to $400 per infraction if an employer is found to be out of compliance with the new law.