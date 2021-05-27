Cancel
Fairhaven, MA

State breaks ground on pickleball courts at Fort Phoenix

By Staff Writer
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation broke ground on the state’s first official pickleball court, and it’s at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven. On Monday, 5/24, DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery, Project Manager Sandra Libby, and Landscape Architect Danielle Mellette joined Mass. State Representative Bill Straus and a group of about 30 pickleball players to commemorate the occasion, as an excavator worked in the background, knocking down an old cement wall. The site is an abandoned hockey rink just a bit east of the tennis and basketball courts.

