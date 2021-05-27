Huttleston Marketplace opens for the season
The day was perfect for outdoor activities on Saturday as the Huttleston Marketplace in Fairhaven opened for the season, with lots of sun, warm, not too hot, and a bit of a breeze to keep things comfortable. And it seemed that everyone was definitely ready to enjoy a “normal” seasonal event. Masks were still required, and most people complied. But, this week, masks will be optional, as the Governor’s new guidelines do not require masks as of 5/29. The booths are still spaced seven feet apart, but that still means there’s room for 68 vendors.www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com