Rain and cooler temperatures returning to Southcentral

SATURDAY: Clouds and limited sun; even cooler with a brief shower in spots. High: 59. SATURDAY NIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy. Low: 40. A cold front that tracked through late Thursday night brought a return to more seasonable air for Friday. A shift in our wind direction out of the north and west Friday helped usher in a return to high temperatures closer to normal mostly in the mid 60s. Friday was largely dry with a mix of sun and clouds, however we did see some isolated shower activity pop up during the afternoon, mainly across the Poconos and higher terrain out near Interstate 81. This isolated shower activity is in association with a secondary cold front that will move through this evening providing some even cooler air just in time for the weekend. For both Saturday and Sunday, highs will struggle to even make it to 60 degrees, and Saturday will especially feel cooler as sunshine will be limited throughout much of the day. There also may be a spotty shower or two during the day Saturday, and again Sunday evening, however most of the weekend looks dry. The cool temperatures in general will continue into next week, with rain chances also increasing later Monday into Tuesday, depending on how a couple areas of low pressure track.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO