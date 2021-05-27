Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

Community efforts in Flint are helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccine and educate people who are hesitant

By Michael Nafso
abc12.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/26/2021) - Just over half of people in Mid-Michigan counties like Saginaw, Bay, and Midland have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. For Genesee County, however, there are several hurdles to clear to get to that point. In Flint, that includes transportation and trust. That’s why there’s a widespread effort to close the gap by hosting walk-in pop-up clinics in popular places like Berston Fieldhouse.

www.abc12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Midland, MI
Genesee County, MI
Government
Genesee County, MI
Health
Flint, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Flint, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of companies observed Juneteenth before it became a federal holiday

Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday this week, hundreds of companies have been observing the day that recognizes the liberation of slaves after the Civil War. To name a few, Adobe, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Quicken Loans, Spotify, Target and Uber all began observing Juneteenth last year. Joining the list this year are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Conde Nast, National Grid and Yelp.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House sees 'summer of joy and freedom' as COVID-19 shots surpass 300 mln

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program. Biden's government-wide push to accelerate vaccinations was paying off, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....