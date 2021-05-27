Community efforts in Flint are helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccine and educate people who are hesitant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/26/2021) - Just over half of people in Mid-Michigan counties like Saginaw, Bay, and Midland have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. For Genesee County, however, there are several hurdles to clear to get to that point. In Flint, that includes transportation and trust. That’s why there’s a widespread effort to close the gap by hosting walk-in pop-up clinics in popular places like Berston Fieldhouse.