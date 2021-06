JESUP – The annual Jesup Softball Invitational took place June 11 and 12, and the Mustangs are starting to put things together, posting an impressive fourth-place finish. It was first round action bright and early on Friday morning, and the Mustangs took a little time to wake up for the 9 a.m. start. Indee trailed 3-2 after the first inning, which resulted from 2 Mustangs errors. Coach Jordan Picher had a little heart-to-heart with the girls between innings to wake them up and get them focused. The pep talk worked, as the Mustangs would buckle down defensively, and starting pitcher Allison Kleve (a freshman) was cruising, recording 6 strikeouts through 3 innings of work. All 3 first inning runs Allison gave up were unearned.