Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

HSBC exiting U.S. retail banking to focus on wealth business

American Banker
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC Holdings is exiting its U.S. domestic mass market retail banking business, agreeing to sell 90 branches, as Europe’s biggest lender seeks to boost profitability. The London-based bank will retain a network of 20 to 25 locations that will be transformed into international wealth centers, according to a statement. It’s closing 35 to 40 other branches. The bank expects a pretax cost of $100 million from the transactions.

www.americanbanker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Hsbc Holdings#Retail Banking#Hsbc Holdings#Non American#Household International#French#Citizens Financial Group#Cathay Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyamericanbankingnews.com

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Digital banks could dominate once baby boomers pass on their wealth

Digital only banks could dominate when millennials inherit trillions of pounds from baby boomers over the coming decades. In a warning to traditional banks, a survey by financial advisory firm deVere Group has found that huge numbers of millennials, people born between 1980 and 1996, only use digital banking services.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

HSBC takes $2.3 billion hit with sale of French retail bank

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its French retail bank to Cerberus-backed My Money Group in a deal which will mean a loss of around $2.3 billion for the British bank but end its long struggle to dispose of the business as it focuses on Asia. The deal announced...
Businessbusinessnewswales.com

UK Infrastructure Bank Opens for Business

UK businesses and communities will now have billions of pounds available as Chancellor Rishi Sunak opens the new UK Infrastructure Bank to support local growth and tackle climate change. Launched this week at its headquarters in Leeds, the UK Infrastructure Bank will be tasked with accelerating investment into ambitious infrastructure...
Marketswealthbriefing.com

HSBC Private Bank Launches UHNW Trading Platform

The global lender has unveiled a new platform for private banking clients offering UHNW Asian clients convenient trading access to 10 global markets and the facility to trade up to $10 million daily. HSBC Private Banking has launched Online Trading, a private banking platform designed specifically to connect high net...
Businessmacaubusiness.com

HSBC says French retail bank sale to cost 1.9 bn euros

HSBC on Friday said it will incur a hefty charge of 1.9 billion euros with the sale of its French retail banking operations to French lender My Money Group. It comes as the Asia-focused banking giant is exiting also the retail sector in the United States. London-headquartered HSBC said in...
Galveston, TXCNBC

OneUnited Bank CEO on progress toward closing racial wealth gap

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday. It commemorates the date in 1865 when a union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to deliver a message announcing the end of slavery. Kevin Cohee, OneUnited Bank CEO, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss progress made toward eradicating the racial wealth gap, the need to add more Black voices to the boardroom, and more.
Mcintosh County, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

JDA focuses on luring news businesses

The Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority has been focusing on meeting with site selectors this year as a way to lure new businesses to the region. What they’ve learned is that being shovel ready is important, but there are other considerations. Water capacity and transportation are also factors that go into a site being selected, said Dawn Malin, president and CEO of the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority.
Businessfinextra.com

JPMorgan Chase to acquire UK digital wealth management firm Nutmeg

JPMorgan Chase is to buy digital wealth manager Nutmeg to bolster the forthcoming launch of its digital bank in the UK later this year. In a blog post, Nutmeg CEO Neil Alexander says Nutmeg will form the bedrock of the bank’s retail digital wealth management offering internationally over the long term, complementing the launch of Chase as a digital bank in the UK later this year.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

HSBC debuts $53bn alternatives business unit

HSBC Asset Management is bringing together all of its existing alternatives capabilities under a single business unit, HSBC Alternatives, with a 150-strong team and combined assets under management and advice of $53bn. HSBC Alternatives will comprise of HSBC Alternatives Investments (HAIL), which includes the multi-manager hedge fund and private market...
Businessfinbold.com

JPMorgan acquires UK investments firm to support bank’s fintech venture

American banking giant JPMorgan Chase has acquired UK-based online investment management firm Nutmeg at an undisclosed fee. In a statement, Nutmeg acknowledged that the deal supports JPMorgan’s plans to launch a digital banking platform in the UK later this year. Before the deal is finalized, it will undergo the relevant regulatory approval.
Businessinvezz.com

Here’s why JPMorgan acquired the UK’s largest robo-advisor firm

The valuation of the deal awaiting regulatory approval is yet to be disclosed. Nutmeg acquisition will help JPMorgan establish an online retail bank in the UK. JPMorgan Chase shares are currently about 3.5% down on the intraday chart. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) said on Thursday it will buy...