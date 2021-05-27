HSBC exiting U.S. retail banking to focus on wealth business
HSBC Holdings is exiting its U.S. domestic mass market retail banking business, agreeing to sell 90 branches, as Europe’s biggest lender seeks to boost profitability. The London-based bank will retain a network of 20 to 25 locations that will be transformed into international wealth centers, according to a statement. It’s closing 35 to 40 other branches. The bank expects a pretax cost of $100 million from the transactions.www.americanbanker.com