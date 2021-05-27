'Grand and Glorious Garage Sale' canceled

The Catskill Choral Society has canceled its annual Grand and Glorious Garage Sale for 2021 because of COVID-related safety concerns. The event typically is held just after Labor Day and involves more than 75 vendors set up on Oneonta’s Main Street, which is closed off for the event.

“The board of directors regretfully made the decision out of concern for the safety of the tightly positioned vendors and the closely packed crowds of people who attend,” Chris Shields, president of the CCS, said in a media release. “Although it’s our primary fundraising event, and obviously there were no concerts during 2020 or May 2021, we still are not comfortable being the organizer of an event that has downside health risks, even now.

“We hope to resume this traditional street event in the future," he said. “We will continue seeking grants and gifts from generous friends in order to meet ongoing operating and start-up expenses.”

The choral society plans to resume rehearsals on Sept. 2 to prepare for a December 2021 “Christmas with Brass” concert that will feature a brass ensemble accompaniment.

“We are prepared to take whatever safety measures necessary in order to rehearse, which could include expanded space between singers’ seats, special singers masks and of course vaccination of members”, Shields said.

he said the group will seek new members for the fall program and its May 2022 program, which will include the Mozart Requiem with orchestra. For information on the Catskill Choral Society and setting up an audition, visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com, or email CCS@catskillchoralsociety.com.

For more information, contact Shields at 607-435-7008.