Dear Frankie

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are hitting the road, and will perform in Grand Rapids at DeVos Performance Hall on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8 PM. Yes, the original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli, a true American legend, is coming to Grand Rapids. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned so many hits. How about “Sherry,” Walk Like A Man,” Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” December ’63 – Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and of course, “Grease.” His songs have been used in so many iconic movies such as The Deer Hunter, Dirty Dancing, Mrs. Doubtfire, Conspiracy Theory and The Wanderers. As many as 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.