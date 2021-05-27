Dear Frankie

I am writing to you about my parents who constantly contradict what I say to my children. I love my parents dearly, however they constantly interfere with the way that we raise our children. My wife is very frustrated with this situation, since her parents live out of town and my parents live close by and are more involved with our children. My mother is forever criticizing my wife who is a wonderful mother. We have six beautiful children and my wife hardly ever screams at them. She is loving and very understanding. My mother has a different view of how to raise children. Personally I wish that I had a mother like my wife. I struggle with a low self-esteem, which my wife tries to bolster with her enormous love and sensitivity. I believe that my low self-confidence emanates from having critical parents who could never compliment me and continuously criticized me.