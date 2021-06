Bitcoin [ BTC ] :- Bitcoin’s Sunday rally came to an end as on June 16; the coin made some corrections and dipped to $38,000 levels. At press time the king coin was trading at $39,305. Some increase in price was observed during the early hours of trade, despite the active downtrend according to Parabolic SAR. The white dots remained above the candlesticks, however, the gap between it and the price indicator could be observed closing in.