Photos: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse and sunrise
The partially eclipsed super flower blood moon could be seen briefly before dipping below the horizon on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Lowcountry. But as the moon set, early morning beach walkers on Sullivan's Island were greeted by a pink rising sun. Super refers to the moon appearing larger than usual. Each month’s full moon has a traditional name. May’s is the flower moon. A blood moon appears reddish from the Earth’s atmosphere. The full effects of the lunar phenomenon could be seen from the western part of the United States. It was first total lunar eclipse in over two years.www.postandcourier.com