Pulled Pork Dinner: tickets for $10 on sale now for June 5 dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at church. Dinner includes Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Roll, and Coleslaw. Benefits the Social Ministry. To order tickets call or text Anna at 610-393-6392. The Willing Worker’s Ministry will also be hosting a Community/Crafter Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is $15. Call or text Anna at the above number for more information.