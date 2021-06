Kevin Durant said he was impressed with Tatum — even comparing the 23-year-old to some of the all-time greats. “I’ve been in the league for 13, 14 years and I started to like tally mark the matchups, the series, the players that I’ve played against,” Durant said on his podcast “The Etcs. with/Kevin Durant.” “… I’ve had series against Kobe (Bryant), LeBron (James), Tim Duncan, the Memphis Grizzlies — Jayson Tatum is in that conversation. He’s that elite level player already at 23 and I’m like, alright, I can see where this is going. It was an honor to play against him.”