Port Sydney resident calls for lifesaving equipment at public beach

By Dawn Huddlestone, Managing Editor
doppleronline.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA resident of Port Sydney has called on the Town of Huntsville to install a buoyant lifesaving device at the local public beach. Kailey Richter presented her request to Huntsville’s General Committee on May 26, citing the drowning of a man in Bracebridge in August 2020. In that incident, 51-year-old Kevin Schell and three others came to the aid of a distressed swimmer at Kelvin Grove Park. Schell slipped under the water and out of view during the rescue; his body was recovered later that evening.

doppleronline.ca
