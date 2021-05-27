Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
George J. Ziogas

Can You Still Spread Covid After Being Vaccinated?

Posted by 
George J. Ziogas
George J. Ziogas
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hW25j_0aChqUjM00
Leigh Prather/Adobe Stock

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has different guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against Covid than those who have not received a vaccine. Does this mean that you can still spread Covid after being vaccinated or not?

Because Covid is a new virus, scientists are still in the process of answering that question. However, current research suggests that the risk of spreading Covid after being vaccinated is very low.

The Scientific Method

According to the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, Edward Jenner used the scientific method to develop the first vaccine. Because of Jenner’s smallpox vaccine, first tested in 1796, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared smallpox eliminated in 1980. Vaccine technology has helped to stop the spread of many other contagious diseases over the last 200 years.

The scientific method involves four steps, including:

· Observation

· Hypothesis

· Test

· Conclusion

For vaccines, researchers first observe and identify people who are ill from a contagious disease. They determine what is causing the illness, like the Covid virus. Researchers have also observed that people who have an infectious disease spread the disease to others, but those that have recovered no longer get sick or spread the illness.

Scientists hypothesize that a small dose of the virus will cause people to become immune to the illness without developing the disease.

Researchers test their hypothesis to determine if they have correctly:

· Identified what causes the disease

· What dose of vaccine is needed to build immunity

· If immunity stops the spread of the disease

· How long immunity lasts

Testing is first done in a laboratory using animals. If the results show that the hypothesis is correct, testing is done with human subjects. Based on the results, they can conclude if the vaccine they developed is safe and effective.

The Spread of Covid

The Covid virus spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks and sends droplets of saliva or mucus into the air. According to a BMC Infectious Diseases study, infectious droplets move through the air and expose other people to the Covid virus.

The Covid virus enters the body through mucus membranes like those in your nose, mouth, and eyes. If someone with Covid is physically near you, you could be exposed to infectious droplets when they cough, sneeze or talk.

Usually, people infected with a virus can spread it right before and while they feel sick. For example, you can spread the influenza virus for one day before you feel ill, then for five to seven days while you are sick. The CDC estimates that people with Covid can spread it for two days before they feel ill and for up to 10 days after getting sick.

The time between being exposed and feeling sick is known as the incubation period. During the incubation period, the virus reproduces inside your body. When the virus overwhelms your immune system and is present in your cells, you can spread it to others. You may spread the virus before feeling sick because of the amount of virus in your system, even if the amount isn’t enough to make you feel sick yet.

According to a journal Epidemiology and Infection study, Covid can also be spread by people with asymptomatic disease. These are people who are infectious but do not feel ill or get sick.

They may not know they have enough virus in their system to spread it because they never feel sick. The CDC issued social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines because asymptomatic people can spread Covid without being aware they are infectious.

Covid Vaccine Prevention

The clinical trials of the Covid vaccines showed they were between 85%-95% effective in preventing people from becoming infected with the virus. If you are not infected, you can’t spread Covid through coughing, sneezing, or talking.

But the vaccines are not 100% effective, meaning there is still a small risk you could get the disease. And because you may be asymptomatic, you could then spread Covid to others without knowing it.

Smallpox showed that when enough people are vaccinated or have had a contagious disease, the virus may die off and no longer infect anyone. It is too early to know if the Covid vaccine will have that same effect. While you are safer with the vaccine, the risk of spreading Covid after vaccination is not zero.

View All 60 Commentsarrow_down
George J. Ziogas

George J. Ziogas

392
Followers
115
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

I come from a land down under | Trying to watch more sunsets than Netflix | HR Consultant | OHS Specialist | Personal Trainer | georgejziogasnewsbreak@gmail.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Influenza Virus#Public Health#Influenza Vaccines#Infection Control#Cdc#Clinical Testing#Adobe Stock#Covid Vaccine Prevention#Vaccination#Vaccine Technology#Smallpox#Asymptomatic Disease#Asymptomatic People#Infectious Droplets#Physicians#Dose#Immunity#Scientists#Mucus Membranes
Related
Public Healtheparisextra.com

CDC now says COVID-19 can be transmitted through air more than 6 feet away

The agency explained that increasing distance from an infected source does not necessarily mean a person won’t be infected through inhalation of aerosol virus particles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just updated its guidance for COVID-19, confirming it can be transmitted through the air more than six feet away. The CDC went on to say it is transmitted in three principal ways, including “inhalation of very fine respiratory droplets and aerosol particles.”
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

COVID booster shot will likely be needed within a year of vaccination, Dr. Fauci says

While the world may be opening up because of the increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, top medical experts say there may be another round of shots needed within about a year. A booster Covid-19 vaccine for people who have already been vaccinated may be needed as soon as eight to 12 months after their second shot, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

If Enough People Get Vaccinated, Will Covid Become A Non-Issue?

Throughout the world, many people are getting vaccinated against Covid. After over a year of following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on social distancing, wearing a mask, and handwashing, is it possible that if enough people get vaccinated, Covid will become a non-issue? While it’s possible, there are several concerns about this outcome.
Public HealthMilford Daily News

If you saw my COVID patients, you'd know we're still in danger. Don't be a vaccine straggler.

We are close to the end and I believe we will finish the pandemic soon, but how much death and struggle we experience in this country is up to you. We are hearing all over America that the COVID-19 pandemic is ending. As deaths and hospitalizations are declining and restrictions loosening, this certainly seems to be true. But please don’t tell that to my 85-year-old patient with cancer. I admitted him to the hospital and diagnosed him with the coronavirus on a Sunday. By Monday, he was one step away from intubation. Turns out, his daughter did not believe in getting her family vaccinated. So he hadn’t received his shots.
Public Healthjacksonprogress-argus.com

Wait, does this mean the pandemic is over for vaccinated people?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday abruptly changed its guidance on masks and social distancing, saying people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 don't have to wear masks indoors, and they don't have to keep their distance from others. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can...
Public Healthcdc.gov

Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

More than 165 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, and CDC continues to monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for any health problems that happen after vaccination. Since April 2021, there have been increased reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting...
PharmaceuticalsWMUR.com

Can someone who never received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose become fully vaccinated?

QUESTION: "My son-in-law received his first Pfizer shot in January, but never got his second. Can he still become fully vaccinated?" - Susan. ANSWER: "If for whatever reason you have not received your second dose of vaccine and it was due many weeks or even months ago, you can still go ahead and get that second dose of vaccine at any time. We do recommend you do that so you can have maximal protection that the vaccine affords."
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

The Moderna Covid Vaccine Explained

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, various companies began manufacturing, testing, and seeking approval for the use of a Covid vaccine. Emergency Use Authorization has been granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to three Covid vaccines, including one produced by Moderna. The Moderna Covid vaccine uses mRNA technology to help prevent people from developing COVID-19.
KidsPosted by
MercuryNews

Covid-19 cases are falling, but experts say kids should still get a vaccine when they can. Here’s why

As a pediatric infectious disease specialist, Dr. Amy Edwards has fielded a lot of questions from worried parents during the pandemic. As case numbers drop — among children, Covid-19 cases have fallen to levels not seen since October — the question she’s getting is: Do younger children really need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when a shot becomes available?
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

Can a vaccinated person spread coronavirus?

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Nashville (US): (The Conversation) When the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines about mask-wearing on May 13, 2021, plenty of Americans were left a little confused. Now anyone who is fully vaccinated...
Public HealthMilitary.com

CDC Now Watching for Cases of Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into cases of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in a small number of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, including at least 17 Defense Department patients. The CDC's Vaccine Technical Work Group gave a presentation May 17 to public health officials on myocarditis among...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: Vaccinated people become 'dead ends' for the coronavirus

Anthony Fauci , chief medical adviser to President Biden , said during a discussion on Sunday about the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to drop mask recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals that vaccinated people become "dead ends" for COVID-19. Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Fauci explained...
Public Healthworkerscompensationwatch.com

Yes, your employer can require you to take the COVID-19 vaccine

Last week the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) affirmed that employers could require employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine so long as they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other anti-discrimination laws,. While most people were happy to receive COVID-19 vaccines, some can’t receive the vaccine...
Public HealthRefinery29

Vaccinated People Who Had COVID-19 May Be Immune For A Very Long Time

The COVID-19 vaccines have allowed many of us to take a collective sigh of relief. We can finally begin to get back to pre-pandemic activities with confidence that we're protected from the virus that's killed over half a million people in the U.S. alone. But there have been some questions around how long the immunity offered by the vaccines will really last. Luckily, two new studies released this week have provided some positive clarity: Vaccinated people may be immune for at least a year, and people who recovered from COVID-19 and are vaccinated may be immune for even longer.
Sciencemarshfieldclinic.org

COVID vaccination effectiveness study

MARSHFIELD – A follow-up analysis of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed they continue to be highly effective, and vaccinated individuals who did get COVID-19 had less detectable virus and were sick for a significantly shorter time with significantly reduced symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-led study pre-printed...
Pharmaceuticalsreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Natural immunity, vaccines knocking out COVID

The United States reached a major milestone this week, as 50 percent of American adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The pandemic is in retreat with daily confirmed cases falling below 25,000. Thank the ingenuity of the U.S. pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma makes a convenient progressive punching bag —...