Wildcat track wins first regional title since 2012; qualifies in 15 events

ABILENE — The Wildcats put up a dominant defensive performance and got key performances from several young players to earn their first WAC win of the season over Lamar. The team came out on fire in set one hitting .625 in the set with 15 kills and no hitting errors. After some adjustments from Lamar in set two, the Wildcats defense picked up their intensity and increased their number of blocks per set in each of the last three sets. The team also had 27 digs in the second set alone. An injury to the setter, Madison Rohre, had the Wildcats make some adjustments of their own for the third set and after dropping a close set, the team came back and dominated set four to earn the 25-15 win to take the match.

