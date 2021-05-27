Wildcat track wins first regional title since 2012; qualifies in 15 events

With a 6-0 win over Dreher on October 14, the A.C. Flora Falcons captured their ninth consecutive region title. The Falcons have yet to lose a match this season and will be the No. 1 seed from Region 4-4A in the upcoming state playoffs. A.C. Flora earned a first round bye and is scheduled to face the winner of the second place Region 2-4A team vs. the third place Region 3-3A team. Dreher earns the No. 2 Region 4-4A seed and is scheduled to host Region 1-3A’s third place team on October 21. Pictured above (l-r) are A.C. Flora’s assistant coach Chris Smith, Karsyn Misenheimer, Sarah Long, Lowndes Laffitte, Lani Sturgeon, Siona Sturgeon, McLaurin Bankhead, Caroline Overdyke, Frances Smith, Emily Smith, Lainey Hutchison, Helen Miller, and head coach Amy Martin.
