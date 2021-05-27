CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcat track wins first regional title since 2012; qualifies in 15 events

By Andy Brown
louisburgsportszone.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePAOLA — It has been almost a decade since the Louisburg boys track and field team has come away with a regional title. That drought came to an abrupt end Friday during the Class 4A regional meet in Paola. The Wildcats racked up 168 points and defeated runner-up Paola by 30...

louisburgsportszone.com

