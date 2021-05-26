CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stage 2 of Main Street construction begins in early June, bridge to reopen

By Doppler Submitted
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Diggin’ Downtown Huntsville project is getting ready to enter Stage 2 of construction in the upcoming weeks. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Brunel Road to Centre Street, including King Street, for Stage 2 work. Upgrades and repairs to the driving surface on the swing bridge are...

