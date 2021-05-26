Stage 2 of Main Street construction begins in early June, bridge to reopen

Progress continues on the Starvation Bridge construction. According to the update from the Utah Department of Transportation, crews are making progress placing the new surface treatment on the bridge deck. This treatment will provide waterproofing and traction to the roadway surface, preserving the bridge deck. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, lane closures, shoulder work and 11 ft. lane width restrictions. Use caution and be aware of workers near travel lanes. Connections from S.R. 208 and S.R. 87 through S.R. 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Normal construction activity is anticipated Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to noon. For your safety and the safety of those working in the area the speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH. Drivers traveling through the area should stay alert, and exercise caution as they approach the construction zone. Please slow down and be prepared to stop for the temporary traffic signals.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO