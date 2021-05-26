It’s Wayback Wednesday sponsored by Pharmasave: Pretty as a postcard
It’s Wayback Wednesday, sponsored by Pharmasave Huntsville!. This 1910 postcard offers a picturesque view of Huntsville. At this time in Huntsville’s history, Town Hall had not yet been built (that wouldn’t occur until 1926), and while there was a swing bridge, the one we know today wasn’t in place (the current swing bridge was installed in 1938). Do you recognize the artist’s vantage point? (Image courtesy of Baldwin Collection, Toronto Reference Library)doppleronline.ca
