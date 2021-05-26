It’s Wayback Wednesday sponsored by Pharmasave: Pretty as a postcard

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum announced on Wednesday that it will open its newly unified campus featuring a Welcome Center and renovations to the Martin Building next week after completing the $150 million expansion project. CBS4 got a preview of the reimagined galleries and new experience waiting for visitors when it reopens. (credit: CBS) “We have looked at our collection with fresh eyes,” said Angelica Daneo, the chief curator and curator of European art before 1900 at the Denver Art Museum. “This is what is exciting as the objects are alive.” The Martin Building, previously known as the North or Ponti...

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO