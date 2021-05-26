Extended Warranties and Vehicle Protection Plans: A Beginner’s Guide

When it comes to extended vehicle warranties and optional protection plans, consumers and experts are divided. Some fervently believe they are a waste of money. Others swear by them, having used them to save thousands of dollars in repair costs. Regardless, one truth undercuts these differences in opinion. That truth is that you don’t want to wait until you are sitting across from a smooth-talking salesperson before considering whether you want one or not. That’s a losing situation for you, every time. Instead, do your research ahead of time. This will help you analyze offers with greater confidence. You can also sometimes purchase these plans after you buy your vehicle. This guide will explain the essentials of extended warranties and vehicle protection plans. It covers definitions, key features, pros and cons, and other factors to consider when deciding whether or not to buy one.