An arguing couple is a healthy couple

The pandemic has driven many people into — or back into — therapy. We’ve probably all noticed this — if not because of the experiences of people we know, then from the sheer volume of people tweeting about being in therapy. On our feeds, we’ve seen memes relating the profound insights our therapists have dropped on us in a session, and joked about the way they speak. We’ve bonded over the secret but profound joy we feel when we finally make our therapists laugh. We’ve introduced our followers to our new therapists. But more than anything, we’ve collectively expressed our concern and pity for the one, very specific cohort of people who are almost definitely not going to therapy during this horrific and traumatising time: men.