The NBA playoffs are underway, and despite sitting at home for the fourth straight season, the Charlotte Hornets have plenty to be excited about in the future. Despite losing six straight games to close the season and falling to Indiana in the play-in tournament, Charlotte put together a strong season that could have been even better had it not been for injury issues. Among those to miss meaningful stretches during the 2020-21 season were rookie point guard LaMelo Ball, guards Devonte Graham and Malik Monk, forwards Gordan Hayward, Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington and center Cody Zeller.