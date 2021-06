The Rome Braves fell behind the 8-ball early and could never recover en route to a 9-3 loss to the Greenville Drive Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium. The Drive got after Braves starter Ricky DeVito early, hitting three straight singles to take a 1-0 lead. Greenville would add a second before three outs were recorded, then added two more in the third via a two-run home run from Tyreque Reed.