Build-A-Bear Workshop Reports Record Q1 Earnings as Sales Spike 95%

By James Zahn
toybook.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild-A-Bear Workshop kicked off 2021 with a massive, 95.4% sales increase over 2020 and a 10.1% increase over 2019. The mall-based retailer of customizable, “furry friends” dealt with numerous challenges throughout the pandemic due to the closure of its physical stores. Sales in Q1 rose to $89.2 million, up from $45.6 million last year.

toybook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build A Bear Workshop#Carnival Cruise Lines#Europe#Total Sales#Retail Sales#Sales Growth#Earnings Growth#Record Sales#Great Wolf Lodge Resorts#Q1#Company#Pre Tax Income#Retailer#Rose#Pent Up Consumer Demand#Strong Merchandise Mix#Price John#Digital Channels#Continued Closures#Ceo
