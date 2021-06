A century ago, virtually every one of Georgia’s counties, like those in most states from Virginia to Texas, had singing conventions where individuals and groups from churches of various denominations came together to learn and sing new Southern gospel songs published by various companies scattered across the Southeast. The songs were printed in “shaped note” format and singers learned, and, sometimes sang, the syllable names — do, re, mi, fa, sol, la and ti — along with the lyrics, accompanied by musicians on piano and/or organ.